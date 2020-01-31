suterusu 1-Day Volume Tops $362,914.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $362,914.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.66 or 0.05829864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015820 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,440,000 tokens. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

