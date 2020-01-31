Svb Leerink Increases Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Price Target to $7.00

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Svb Leerink from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 307.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.