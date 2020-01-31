Swap (XWP) Reaches One Day Volume of $244,586.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a total market cap of $394,483.00 and $244,586.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.