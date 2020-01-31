Swipe Price Up 10% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $128.95 million and $67.58 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00020901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.