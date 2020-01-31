Switcheo (SWTH) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $783.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

