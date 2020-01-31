Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

