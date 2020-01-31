SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of SYNNEX worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.59. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $79,795.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $5,993,533 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

