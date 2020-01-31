Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Synovus Financial worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

