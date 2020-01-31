TaaS (TAAS) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $536.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

