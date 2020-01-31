Tael Reaches One Day Volume of $620,555.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Tael has a market cap of $8.19 million and $620,555.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC on exchanges including $34.91, $10.00, $119.16 and $4.92. During the last week, Tael has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.05771685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025190 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128680 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016442 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034189 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $45.75, $34.91, $119.16, $5.22, $13.96, $4.92, $10.00, $24.72, $18.11, $7.20 and $6.32. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

