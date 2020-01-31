Takeaway.com (TKWY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Takeaway.com (AMS: TKWY) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2020 – Takeaway.com was given a new €91.30 ($106.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Takeaway.com was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Takeaway.com was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Takeaway.com was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Takeaway.com was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Takeaway.com was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Takeaway.com was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Takeaway.com was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

