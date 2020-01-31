Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen Sells 20,945 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNDM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

