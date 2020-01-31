Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 3.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 30.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 53.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 200,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $111.12. 555,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

