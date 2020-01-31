Target Coin (TGT) Reaches One Day Volume of $572.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.