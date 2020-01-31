TD Securities Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $42.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Methanex stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 106,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Methanex’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,112,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Methanex by 166.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 48.2% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

