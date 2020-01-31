TD Securities Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.50.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.37 on Friday, hitting C$39.21. 436,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.80.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$822.00 million. Research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.