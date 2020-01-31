TD Securities Increases Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $52.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 742,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $47.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

