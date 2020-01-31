TD Securities Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $215.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.78. The company had a trading volume of 123,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.