TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of TE Connectivity worth $76,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,626,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $79.53 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

