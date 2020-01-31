Team, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Team in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $290.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.30 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Team stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.52. Team has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Team by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Team by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,751,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Team by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,686,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Team by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.