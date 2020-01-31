Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Tech Data worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TECD. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $144.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.