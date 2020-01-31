TechnipFMC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,164 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the typical daily volume of 736 call options.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

