Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News coverage about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TECK traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,880. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

