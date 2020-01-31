Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Teck Resources’ analysis:

Get Teck Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCKRF remained flat at $$15.60 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.