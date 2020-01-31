Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

TNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 77.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 243,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $570.69 million, a P/E ratio of -72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

