Telcoin Hits Market Cap of $10.50 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Telcoin has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $36,771.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.05777484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033994 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,808,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

