Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

VIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,999,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3,174.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,567,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,080,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 177,938 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

