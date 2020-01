Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

VIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,999,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3,174.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,567,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,080,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 177,938 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

TelefĂ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

