Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Tellor has a market cap of $2.41 million and $62,037.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00031929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 892,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,261 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

