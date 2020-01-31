Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

News coverage about Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telstra earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLSYY shares. ValuEngine raised Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TLSYY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744. Telstra has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $13.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

