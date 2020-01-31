TELUS (TSE:T) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

T stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$53.17. 474,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$53.69.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

