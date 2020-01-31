TEMCO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,794.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $68,794.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,255,833,641 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs.

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

