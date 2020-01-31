TENA Price Tops $0.0526 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. TENA has a total market cap of $140,531.00 and $9,672.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 169% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

