Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

