Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503. The company has a market cap of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $76,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

