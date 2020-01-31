Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, EXX, Iquant and DigiFinex. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $41.27 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, MBAex, C2CX, QBTC, Gate.io, UEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, B2BX, Liqui, Kraken, FCoin, BitMart, Bit-Z, Bibox, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, BigONE, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, Upbit, TDAX, OOOBTC, BtcTurk, Kryptono, Bitfinex, Kucoin, ABCC, Binance, IDAX, DragonEX, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Trade By Trade, EXX, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Exmo, Iquant, Coinut, Bittrex, LBank, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.