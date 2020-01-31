Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Sells $15,177,600.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.65. 5,780,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

