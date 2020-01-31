Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $17,648,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,267,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

TXN stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 370,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,456. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

