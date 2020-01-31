Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Haviv Ilan Sells 31,222 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. 5,780,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

