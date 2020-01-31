Tezos Price Hits $1.67 (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Tezos has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00017736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $48.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003183 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

