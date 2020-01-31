TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $20.45. 6,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,767. TFS Financial has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,454 shares of company stock valued at $291,042. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

