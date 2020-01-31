Thar Token (THAR) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $96,592.00 and $1,135.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

