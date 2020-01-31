The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $13,463,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 117,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

