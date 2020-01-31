The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 510,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 188,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after purchasing an additional 593,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

