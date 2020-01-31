The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at SunTrust Banks

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $58.86 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.