The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Coca-Cola to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.48. 8,808,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

