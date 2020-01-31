The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receiving Extremely Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a coverage optimism score of 4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.41. 8,917,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

