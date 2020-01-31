THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Tops $40,645.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.40 million and $40,645.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinrail.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

