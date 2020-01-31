Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $331.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.67.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $319.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.55 and a 200-day moving average of $300.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $240.59 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

