Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $372.00 at BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $342.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.68. 37,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

