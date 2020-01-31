THETA Price Tops $0.10 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, THETA has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, Binance, OKEx and DDEX. THETA has a market capitalization of $90.89 million and $3.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinbit, Hotbit, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, WazirX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, OKEx, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

